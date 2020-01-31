10 Picks From Ikea’s New Spring Collection

With its new spring collection, Ikea is embracing natural materials, fresh hues and rustic shapes and textures. The new products include light pendants made from seagrass and an array of stunning woven baskets made from fast-growing crops, as well as textiles in soft shades of green and shapely ceramics. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 picks we’ll be adding to our shopping carts this spring.

The spring collection will be available from February 1st, with some items launching later in the month.