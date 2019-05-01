13 Picks From Ikea’s May Limited Edition Collection

For their Överallt collection, Ikea collaborated with five designers from Senegal, Kenya, South Africa, and Ivory Coast. Their designs are meant to embody what they’re calling an “urban living room” vibe—the spontaneous encounters you have when you pick up your morning coffee at your local cafe, or pick up groceries at the market. Here, we round up our 12 favourite picks for you.

Gallery Ikea’s May 2019 Överallt Collection Photo, Ikea Canada Bag This chic woven tote bag was made with waste materials from the production of chip packaging (yes, chips as in the snack). Use and reuse it whenever you're on the go, from beach trips to sustainable grocery trips. Bag, $15, ikea.ca.