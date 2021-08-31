Home Decor

10 Statement-Making Picks From Ikea's Latest Designer Collaboration

Brighten up your home with these bold pieces.

By Updated

Woman sits in a pink room surrounded by colourful furniture, looks at camera.

(Photo: Ikea)

What better way to elevate your space than with colourful statement items? Introducing Karismatisk, Ikea’s latest home decor collection, in collaboration with British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes. Rhodes, who has dressed icons like Princess Diana and Diana Ross, collaborated with in-house Ikea designer Paulin Machado to create a limited-edition collection of maximalist home decor. Inspired by Rhodes’ signature eclectic style, this vibrant collection—available in stores and online on September 1—is daring, yet functional. Filled with vivid colours, striking patterns and unique textiles, Karismatisk’s pieces add a burst of self-expression to any space. Read on for our favourite picks from the latest Ikea collection.

Three differently shaped asymmetrical rugs with multicoloured designs.

This multicolour rug set—which comes in three distinct asymmetrical shapes and sizes—will add pops of colour throughout your home.

Rug, set of 3, $149

