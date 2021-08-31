10 Statement-Making Picks From Ikea's Latest Designer Collaboration

What better way to elevate your space than with colourful statement items? Introducing Karismatisk, Ikea’s latest home decor collection, in collaboration with British fashion and textile designer Zandra Rhodes. Rhodes, who has dressed icons like Princess Diana and Diana Ross, collaborated with in-house Ikea designer Paulin Machado to create a limited-edition collection of maximalist home decor. Inspired by Rhodes’ signature eclectic style, this vibrant collection—available in stores and online on September 1—is daring, yet functional. Filled with vivid colours, striking patterns and unique textiles, Karismatisk’s pieces add a burst of self-expression to any space. Read on for our favourite picks from the latest Ikea collection.

Gallery Ikea Karismatisk Collection This multicolour rug set—which comes in three distinct asymmetrical shapes and sizes—will add pops of colour throughout your home. Rug, set of 3, $149