Whether it’s an accessory update or a furniture overhaul, summer is the perfect time to hit refresh on your home decor. Ikea’s latest collection features rustic materials, modern designs and cool, earthy hues that will take your style into fall and beyond. Need some inspiration? Take a look at our favourite picks from the latest collection.

Gallery July 2021 Ikea Round-up (Photo: Ikea) This colourful cushion made from sustainable materials features an eye-catching geometric print. BRUNSTAAR cushion cover, $30