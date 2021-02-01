Our Favourite Picks from Ikea’s Newest Collection

Spruce up your home with sleek lines, airy designs and a calming colour palette.

Now firmly stuck in the middle of winter, we’re dreaming of spring and what’s to come. Whether you’re updating your WHF set-up or giving your bedroom a whole new look, hit refresh on your home decor with sleek lines, airy designs and a soothing colour palette. Here, our favourite picks from Ikea’s latest collection.

Want to take a work meeting from your couch? This portable laptop stand can be adjusted to fit your needs and even holds your coffee cup.

BJÖRKÅSEN laptop stand, $30.

This turquoise glass-door cabinet lends a pop of colour to any space and makes it a breeze to show off your favourite pieces.

RUDSTA cabinet, $99.

If you’ve been experimenting with baking your own bread these past few months, this rattan basket will help your dough rise to perfection by providing support and structure to your loaves.

JÄSNING proofing basket, $15. Coming soon.

This wavy retro pendant—which comes in both in chrome and gold finishes—is an easy way to make a statement.

ÄLVSTARR lampshade, $40.

Inspired by traditional Japanese designs, these cushions bring a subtle dose of whimsy to your decor.

KASKADGRAN cushion, $8.

Muted tones and a minimal pattern give this cotton duvet cover a modern touch.

VÄGTÅG bedding set, $30 for a double/queen.

A reflective glaze gives these sleek vases a fresh look.

FNITTRIG vases, from $9.



Made from bamboo and rattan, this tray’s unique fishbone pattern gives it a handcrafted vibe.

VÅRFINT tray, $20.

These cute speckled egg-shaped ceramic dishes are great for storing jewellery.

RÅDFRÅGA decoration, $9 for a set of 3.

With its bold graphic design and versatile neutral hues, this rug will bring warmth and style to any room.

RÖDASK rug, $70.