Home Decor

Our Favourite Picks from Ikea's Newest Collection

Spruce up your home with sleek lines, airy designs and a calming colour palette.

Mariyam Khaja

Now firmly stuck in the middle of winter, we’re dreaming of spring and what’s to come. Whether you’re updating your WHF set-up or giving your bedroom a whole new look, hit refresh on your home decor with sleek lines, airy designs and a soothing colour palette. Here, our favourite picks from Ikea’s latest collection.

Want to take a work meeting from your couch? This portable laptop stand can be adjusted to fit your needs and even holds your coffee cup.

BJÖRKÅSEN laptop stand, $30.

A soft baby blue glass cabinet with white ornaments on the inside

This turquoise glass-door cabinet lends a pop of colour to any space and makes it a breeze to show off your favourite pieces.

RUDSTA cabinet, $99.

In a kitchen, a bread basket sits with dough inside and flour scattered about.

If you’ve been experimenting with baking your own bread these past few months, this rattan basket will help your dough rise to perfection by providing support and structure to your loaves.

JÄSNING proofing basket, $15. Coming soon.

A textured metallic lamp shade hangs above a table in a grey room, as seen through an arched doorway.

This wavy retro pendant—which comes in both in chrome and gold finishes—is an easy way to make a statement.

ÄLVSTARR lampshade, $40.

A patterned pillow in a dull turquoise colour rests against a grey wall.

Inspired by traditional Japanese designs, these cushions bring a subtle dose of whimsy to your decor.

KASKADGRAN cushion, $8.

A bed with a duvet cover and two pillows

Muted tones and a minimal pattern give this cotton duvet cover a modern touch.

VÄGTÅG bedding set, $30 for a double/queen.

Two metallic looking vases sit on a pile of books with a single plant sticking out of one vase.

A reflective glaze gives these sleek vases a fresh look.

FNITTRIG vases, from $9.

An overhead shot of a tray made of bamboo holding a teacup and other small containers and lids.
Made from bamboo and rattan, this tray’s unique fishbone pattern gives it a handcrafted vibe.

VÅRFINT tray, $20.

A set of three small egg-shaped containers in various colours hold different items inside.

These cute speckled egg-shaped ceramic dishes are great for storing jewellery.

RÅDFRÅGA decoration, $9 for a set of 3.

A dark and light orange rug with different shapes

With its bold graphic design and versatile neutral hues, this rug will bring warmth and style to any room.

RÖDASK rug, $70.

