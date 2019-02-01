15 Colourful Picks From Ikea’s New Collection

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
While Canadian winters are dark and bleak, Ikea’s new products are embracing the joy of bright colours. Start the new month right with our favourites from the new February lines, whether you’re refreshing your desk with their new stationery products or getting organized with the new suction cup storage collection that allow you to personalize any bathroom wall.