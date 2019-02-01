15 Colourful Picks From Ikea’s New Collection

While Canadian winters are dark and bleak, Ikea’s new products are embracing the joy of bright colours. Start the new month right with our favourites from the new February lines, whether you’re refreshing your desk with their new stationery products or getting organized with the new suction cup storage collection that allow you to personalize any bathroom wall.

1. Candle Holders These stackable aluminum candle holders are easy to put away when you’re finished — but are still cute enough to display. ÄDELHET candlestick/tealight holder, set of 3 $12.99, ikea.ca. 2. Glasses Mix and match different glass sets for a true 1960s vibe. FRAMKALLA glass, $9.99/6 pack, ikea.ca. 3. Pendant Lamp Add some faux sunshine to your life during the cold winter months (or year-round). GRIMSÅS pendant lamp, $69.99, ikea.ca. 4. Desk Organizer Not only are the colours of this organizer cheery, it’s also made of 80 per cent recycled paper — that’s something to smile about! KNALLGUL desk organizer, $6.99, ikea.ca. 5. Notebooks Office work doesn’t have to be dull, add cute and colourful notes to your desk. KNALLGUL notebook, $5.99/2 pack, ikea.ca. 6. Tablet Stand Unlike other tablet stands, this one includes a spot for your headphones too, so you can safely store everything when you’re done bingeing Friends again. MÖJLIGHET headset/tablet stand, $4.99, ikea.ca. 7. In/Outdoor Rug This rug is double-sided, giving you design options while also extending the life of the rug. SVALLERUP flatwoven rug, $99, ikea.ca. 8. Birch Chair Durability is the name of the game — these chairs were built to last. RÖNNINGE chair, $99, ikea.ca. 9. Curtains These fun curtains allow just enough daylight through. ROSALILL curtains, 1 pair $19.99, ikea.ca. 10. Corner Shelf Unit With Suction Cup Perfect for small showers. TISKEN corner shelf unit with suction cup, $4.99, ikea.ca. 11. Hand Towel Like all Ikea cotton products, these towels come from cotton grown with less water and fewer fertilizers and pesticides. SANDVILAN hand towel, $6.99, ikea.ca. 12. Cushion This rectangular pillow makes for great neck or lumbar support, as well as a chic statement in your living room. SKÄRVFRÖ cushion, $5.99, ikea.ca. 13. Duvet Cover And Pillowcases Dream of spring with this whimsical sheet set. SOMMARASTER duvet cover and 2 pillowcases, $39.99, ikea.ca. 14. Rug This easy-to-care-for rug won’t shed. KONGSTRUP rug, $89.99, ikea.ca. 15. Storage Boxes Made with sustainable materials like fast-growing bamboo and recycled polyester, these boxes are an eco-friendly way to organize your home. RABBLA boxes, Box with lid $19.99–$29.99, Box with compartments $14.99, ikea.ca.