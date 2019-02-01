Home Decor

15 Colourful Picks From Ikea’s New Collection

The newest products and textiles will definitely add a pop to any room.

by
ikea-february-2019: yellow sphere cut out pendant lamp on pink tiled background

While Canadian winters are dark and bleak, Ikea’s new products are embracing the joy of bright colours. Start the new month right with our favourites from the new February lines, whether you’re refreshing your desk with their new stationery products or getting organized with the new suction cup storage collection that allow you to personalize any bathroom wall.

Candle Holders
15
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram