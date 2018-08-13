We Got A Sneak Peek At The 2019 Ikea Catalogue. Here Are 14 New Products We’re Excited About

1. Jug

This simple-yet-elegant jug can be your versatile kitchen staple. Use it for entertaining or as a decorative flower vase. Tillbringare jug, $5

2. Cabinet

Made of durable wood, this 5-drawer chest is built for storage, and its light and airy design will complement any space. Björksnäs chest, $349

3. Armchair

You won’t be able to resist this adorable children’s armchair and neither will your kids.

Strandmon armchair, $129

4. Kitchen Island

This Vadholma island would be the centrepiece of any kitchen. Its spacious shelves and utensil hooks will double your storage, and the durable butcher block can be a dining area or a cooking workspace. Vadholma kitchen island, $548

5. Speaker

This portable bluetooth speaker has a sleek design and can deliver a clear and powerful sound wherever you are. Whether you mount it on a wall or stand it on a table or shelf, it’s made for any kind of space and occasion. Eneby speaker, $99

6. Mirror

Elevate your closet or wardrobe with this pull-out mirror that has built-in hooks in the back (perfect for jewelry and accessories). Trying on 10 different outfits before work or a date will never be easier. Komplement mirror, $45

7. Bed Tent

Let your child’s imagination run wild with this fun and cozy tent. Kura bed tent, $40

8. Work Lamp

With an adjustable arm and head, this red work lamp will lend some flair to your home office or living space. Aröd work lamp, $60

9. TV bench

The Hemnes TV bench is made from sustainably sourced pine, giving the piece a chic rustic feel. The large drawers are also perfect for storage. Hemnes TV bench, $279

10. Duvet

Stay cozy this fall with this new floral duvet cover set. Sprängört duvet, $69

11. Shoe Cabinet

This modern shoe storage cabinet will mark the end of chaos by the front door. With deep drawers perfect for shoes and other outdoor accessories, and a recessed area on the top made for keys and wallets, everything will have its place. Trones shoe cabinet, $35

12. Rug

This soft and durable rug is built for playtime. With a fun pattern and stain-resistant fibers, your kids will have fun and you’ll stay worry-free. Djungleskog rug, $25

13. Wardrobe

This wardobe is built for children and will help them get used to picking out and putting away their own clothes. It’s also built with soft-closing hinges which means the doors will always close quietly. Stuva/Fritids wardobe, $190

14. Toy Bench