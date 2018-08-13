We Got A Sneak Peek At The 2019 Ikea Catalogue. Here Are 14 New Products We’re Excited About

1. Jug
This simple-yet-elegant jug can be your versatile kitchen staple. Use it for entertaining or as a decorative flower vase.
Tillbringare jug, $5
2. Cabinet
Made of durable wood, this 5-drawer chest is built for storage, and its light and airy design will complement any space.
Björksnäs chest, $349
3. Armchair
4. Kitchen Island
This Vadholma island would be the centrepiece of any kitchen. Its spacious shelves and utensil hooks will double your storage, and the durable butcher block can be a dining area or a cooking workspace.
Vadholma kitchen island, $548
5. Speaker
This portable bluetooth speaker has a sleek design and can deliver a clear and powerful sound wherever you are. Whether you mount it on a wall or stand it on a table or shelf, it’s made for any kind of space and occasion.
Eneby speaker, $99
6. Mirror
Elevate your closet or wardrobe with this pull-out mirror that has built-in hooks in the back (perfect for jewelry and accessories). Trying on 10 different outfits before work or a date will never be easier.
Komplement mirror, $45
7. Bed Tent
8. Work Lamp
With an adjustable arm and head, this red work lamp will lend some flair to your home office or living space.
Aröd work lamp, $60
9. TV bench
The Hemnes TV bench is made from sustainably sourced pine, giving the piece a chic rustic feel. The large drawers are also perfect for storage.
Hemnes TV bench, $279
10. Duvet
11. Shoe Cabinet
This modern shoe storage cabinet will mark the end of chaos by the front door. With deep drawers perfect for shoes and other outdoor accessories, and a recessed area on the top made for keys and wallets, everything will have its place.
Trones shoe cabinet, $35
12. Rug
This soft and durable rug is built for playtime. With a fun pattern and stain-resistant fibers, your kids will have fun and you’ll stay worry-free.
Djungleskog rug, $25
13. Wardrobe
This wardobe is built for children and will help them get used to picking out and putting away their own clothes. It’s also built with soft-closing hinges which means the doors will always close quietly.
Stuva/Fritids wardobe, $190
14. Toy Bench
This little toy box will make post-play clean up time a breeze. Perfect height for small children to give them easy access to their toys, which makes putting them back just as easy.
Stuva/Fritids toy bench, $99