The 5 Best Ikea Black Friday Buys

IKEA is the great equalizer: people from pretty much every salary bracket and life stage own something from the Swedish furniture megastore — with good reason. IKEA products are super cute and, in most cases, seriously affordable. Here, our five favourite Black Friday buys that are up to 25 percent off. (Note: Some are on sale now, while some go on sale on Nov. 23.)

The star of the show is this inky grey L-shaped sofa. It’s the coziest little corner for reading, gabbing with your girlfriends and enjoying a cup of tea on a lazy Sunday.

Bestå Storage Systems (20 percent off)

This storage system is ideal for your nightly Netflix binge watching sesssion because there’s a place to store chip bags, cozy slippers, wine glasses and more. Plus, we love the chic natural wood finish.

This super comfortable foam mattress is a no-brainer. (Down to shop? All of IKEA’s mattresses are 20 percent off.)

Because staying organized is crucial, especially if you have a small space.

Vejmon Coffee Table, on sale Nov. 23-25 for $149 (from $199)

This chic round coffee table is the perfect couch-side companion. (Not for you? No problem — all IKEA coffee tables are 25 percent off Nov. 23-25.)