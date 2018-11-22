Home Decor

The 5 Best Ikea Black Friday Buys

There’s no better time to up the Pinterest factor of your pad.

by

IKEA is the great equalizer: people from pretty much every salary bracket and life stage own something from the Swedish furniture megastore — with good reason. IKEA products are super cute and, in most cases, seriously affordable. Here, our five favourite Black Friday buys that are up to 25 percent off. (Note: Some are on sale now, while some go on sale on Nov. 23.)

Friheten Corner Sofa-Bed, on sale Nov. 23-25 for $599 (from $799)

black Friday Ikea-Friheten Corner Sofa Bed in heather grey

Photo, courtesy Ikea.

The star of the show is this inky grey L-shaped sofa. It’s the coziest little corner for reading, gabbing with your girlfriends and enjoying a cup of tea on a lazy Sunday.

Bestå Storage Systems (20 percent off)

black Friday Ikea-besta storage system TV stand in natural wood with white glass top

Photo, courtesy Ikea.

This storage system is ideal for your nightly Netflix binge watching sesssion because there’s a place to store chip bags, cozy slippers, wine glasses and more. Plus, we love the chic natural wood finish.

Morgedel Foam Mattress, $159 (from $199)

black Friday Ikea-morgedel foam mattress in white and grey

Photo, courtesy Ikea.

This super comfortable foam mattress is a no-brainer. (Down to shop? All of IKEA’s mattresses are 20 percent off.)

Samla Boxes on sale Nov. 23-25 for 20 percent off

black Friday Ikea-samla boxes clear plastic with clear lid

Photo, courtesy Ikea.

Because staying organized is crucial, especially if you have a small space.

Vejmon Coffee Table, on sale Nov. 23-25 for $149 (from $199)

black Friday Ikea-vejmon coffee table round, black wood with two levels

Photo, courtesy Ikea.

This chic round coffee table is the perfect couch-side companion. (Not for you? No problem — all IKEA coffee tables are 25 percent off Nov. 23-25.)
