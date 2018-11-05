Ikea’s 18 Best Baby Shower Gifts — All Under $25

1. Nursery Shelf

Getting that nursery prepped for baby’s arrival doesn’t have to be pricey. This wall-mounted shelf has five handy surfaces to display all their little knick knacks in a safe place that’s out of reach. LUSTIGT wall shelf, $10, ikea.com.

2. Mobile

The fluffy critters on this adorable mobile will help them fall asleep and the neutral colour palette is pretty much guaranteed to go with any nursery decor. HIMMELSK mobile, multicolor $10, ikea.com.

3. Fitted sheets

Let’s face it, a lot of drool, spit-up and diaper explosions happen that first year in baby’s crib. These affordable sheets are made from sustainably grown cotton. LEN crib fitted sheet, $15 per 2 pack, ikea.com.

4. Security bunny blanket

While toys in the crib aren’t recommended for infants, once babies are old enough for a “lovey” or a security blanket, this is a great option. At only $4, you can get a few. LEKA snuggle blanket with soft toy, $4, ikea.com.

5. Hooded towel

Bath time will be a breeze with this hooded towel that goes on like a poncho so you don’t have to worry about any tiny parts catching a chill. KLÄMMIG towel with hood, $12, ikea.com.

6. Soft book

How cute is this little lamb? Plush books with different textures and sound effects are great for stimulating baby senses and can be tossed in the wash if they get covered in too much drool. LEKA play book, $8, ikea.com.

7. Stacking cups

Who knew cups could be so much fun? This set is great because the cups nestle inside each other making them easy to transport. Bonus: the bottom of the cups have different sized holes making them fun toys to play with in the bath. MULA stack and nest cups $4, ikea.com.

8. Wash cloths

You’re going to go through a lot of washcloths with a new baby. These are 100 percent cotton and come in a handy pack of 10. KRAMA washcloth, $6 per 10 pack, ikea.com.

9. Nursing pillow

Nursing pillows can get pricey but this one comes in at $25 and offers flexible support to mom and baby during feedings. LEN nursing pillow, $25, ikea.com.

10. Safety plugs

It’s never too early to think about babyproofing. These come in a 12-pack and will keep tiny fingers out of those sockets. PATRULL safety plug, $4 per 12 pack, ikea.com.

11. Drawer latches

PATRULL drawer/cabinet catch are designed to keep little hands out of those kitchen drawers. $4 per 5 pack, ikea.com.

12. High chair

For many, high chairs are a big ticket item (often ringing in over $100), but they don’t have to be. This classic chair has a raised edge to prevent spilling, is simple to clean and can be easily disassembled and tucked away when not in use. ANTILOP high chair with tray, $25, ikea.com.

13. Full coverage bib

This bib fits like a shirt with an adjustable neck that will grow with them. KLADDIG bib, $7, ikea.com.

14. Feeding spoons

This set comes with two spoons: one that’s designed for baby to hold and another with a long handle to make feeding a breeze. BÖRJA feeding and baby spoon, $2, ikea.com.

15. Dishes

Save yourself some spills with this plate and bowl set made with flat, anti-slip bottoms. SMÅGLI plate/bowl, $6, ikea.com.

16. Sippy cup

Designed to make space for their nose so they don’t have to tilt their head back when they drink, these cups are as cute as they are functional. SMASKA training cup $5 per 2 pack, ikea.com.

17. Shape sorter

Shape sorters are great first toys for developing minds. This one is made of wood and plastic, and is durable enough to deal with baby’s rough handling. MULA shape sorter, $10, ikea.com.

18. Stacking rings