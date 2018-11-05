Home Decor

Ikea’s 18 Best Baby Shower Gifts — All Under $25

From fitted sheets and hooded towels to wooden toys and nursery decor, Ikea has you covered — all for $25 or less.

by

Who knew that the Swedish house of affordable interior design also made functional, cute, colourful baby items? From cozy towel ponchos and stuffies to stacking toys and safety hardware, here are the best Ikea baby items under $25.

Nursery Shelf
18
view slideshow
Photos

Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram