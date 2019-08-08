The Ikea 2020 Catalogue Is Here And We Picked Our Faves

Start the car! The Ikea 2020 catalogue dropped on August 7, and there’s something about poring over a fresh catalogue that just feels like…fall (shhhh, I know!). From bold new sofa beds and multi-use storage to ergonomic pillows and colourful ceramics, here are 15 of our picks from the hundreds of new products hitting stores. (And if paper isn’t your jam, then this is your year—for the first time, Ikea is putting the whole catalogue online at ikea.ca/catalogue.)

Gallery Ikea 2020 picks SYMFONISK One of the most exciting new products this year is a collaboration with wireless sound system brand, Sonos. The SYMFONISK collab includes two wireless speakers designed with Ikea's signature style. Pictured here is the bookshelf; the other option is a sleek lamp ($249). Bookshelf WiFi speaker, $149