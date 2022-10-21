The Chicest Way To Hide Your Cat’s Litter Box

A decor expert shows us how she makes her cat’s loo work in her small space.

It’s a cat’s world, and we’re just living in it. Case in point: We happily put up with bulky and unsightly litter boxes for the love of our furry friends. But no matter where you hide it—behind a bedroom door, in the bathroom, tucked away in a closet—a kitty bathroom takes up valuable real estate. (And, let’s be honest: It isn’t always so easy on the nose, either.) Decor YouTuber and small-space expert Alexandra Gater shares the affordable Ikea hack that she uses to keep her space mess-free and her cat, Lottie, happy.

Materials

Cabinet (Gater used the large Ivar untreated pine cabinet from Ikea to fit a standard litter box.)

Jigsaw

Sandpaper

Paint or stain

Cane webbing

Staple gun

Pet-safe wood sealant

Cabinet legs (optional)

Pet flap or trim (optional)

Step 1

First, figure out which side you want the opening to the litter box to be on. Then, trace the template that the pet door comes with onto the cabinet side. (If you aren’t using a door, use a ruler to trace a rectangle big enough for your cat to fit through.) Cut it out using a jigsaw.

Pro tip: The pet door is optional. Instead, Gater sanded the opening smooth and glued on wooden trim painted in the same colour as the cabinet for a sleeker look. If you decide to use a pet door with a flap, you might have to guide your cat into the litter box a few times until they understand how to use it. Keep lots of treats on hand!

Step 2

This step makes a big visual impact and helps ventilate the interior of the cabinet. From each door, cut out your desired shape (arches are trendy, but rectangles look great, too!) with your jigsaw.

Pro tip: Make sure to cut far enough away from where the hinges will go on the backs of the doors to ensure the piece is still sturdy and functionally sound.

Step 3

Cut down a piece of cane webbing large enough to cover each hole. Secure to the backs of the doors over the openings using a staple gun. (The cane webbing not only looks good but also keeps air flowing.)

Pro tip: Soak the cane webbing in warm water for 30 minutes to make it pliable.

Step 4

Paint or stain the cabinet pieces, assemble them, and add legs, if desired.

Pro tip: Gater recommends using a pet-safe wood sealant inside the cabinet to make the interior easier to clean.

Want to treat your furry friend? Shop four picks for the cat who (almost) has it all.

Gater and Lottie swear by tofu litter made from soy pulp, as it does a great job of controlling odours.

Pidan litter, $14 per bag, teddybob.ca

Keep this sleek scoop, brush and dustpan set on hand to make quick work of messes.

Litter scoop set, $54, tuftandpaw.com

This chic scratching post protects walls and furniture and can double as an end table.

Ms! Makesure scratching post, $139, amazon.ca

Not up for a DIY project? This premade cabinet is designed specifically to conceal a litter box.

Tucker Murphy Pet cabinet, $168, wayfair.ca