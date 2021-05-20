Home Decor

How To Decorate With Patterns, Plus 9 Cute Picks

Designer Justina Blakeney shares the secret behind her trademark bohemian style.

Emily Evans Updated

A room decorated with patterns to illustrate an article about how to mix patterns in home decor.

(Photo: Dabito)

Stripes, chevrons, ikat—piling on patterns doesn’t have to be intimidating. Take it from designer Justina Blakeney, who masterfully layers colourful motifs to achieve her trademark bohemian look. “Staying within a certain colour palette lends cohesion,” she says. “If I’m using a green, leafy wallpaper that has gold accents, I’ll look for another pattern with those same tones, like an emerald-green geometric rug, or drapes embroidered with turmeric stitching.” Scroll to shop some of our favourite eye-catching geometric prints and patterns to decorate with.

Linen House Duvet Cover

Linen House

Duvet Cover Set, $200, simons.ca

