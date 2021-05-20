How To Decorate With Patterns, Plus 9 Cute Picks

Stripes, chevrons, ikat—piling on patterns doesn’t have to be intimidating. Take it from designer Justina Blakeney, who masterfully layers colourful motifs to achieve her trademark bohemian look. “Staying within a certain colour palette lends cohesion,” she says. “If I’m using a green, leafy wallpaper that has gold accents, I’ll look for another pattern with those same tones, like an emerald-green geometric rug, or drapes embroidered with turmeric stitching.” Scroll to shop some of our favourite eye-catching geometric prints and patterns to decorate with.

