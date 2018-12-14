The Easy Way To Decorate Your Hearth For The Holidays — Even If You Don’t Have A Fireplace

Of all the holiday stressors — dealing with in-laws, finding gifts for fussy friends, fitting into your New Year’s outfit after way too many cocktail parties — decking the mantle should be the least of it. Just follow these simple, stylist-approved steps to create what’s called a decorating triangle.

Start by placing either the largest or most cherished object on the mantle. Think of it like the star on the top of the tree — it’s the focal point. Then arrange other objects in descending height away from the central object, creating the sides of the triangle. This might sound a lot like geometry, but there’s plenty of room to have fun with your display. Stacks of your favourite holiday books, festive family photos, jars of candy — anything goes. And the good thing too is that you can apply this to floating shelves, sideboards or anywhere else you want an eye-pleasing, symmetric decor display.

No hearth? No problem. Here’s how to fake a fireplace at every budget.

Option 1

Buy a $5 roll of washi tape and outline your dream fireplace. Because washi tape doesn’t stick very strongly, it will peel off without leaving a mark come January.

Option 2

Buy a $40, stick-on decal from Etsy. Because the decals are pre-designed, they’re perfect for people who might not be artsy enough to attempt their own washi drawing.

Option 3

Buy a mantle from an architectural salvage shop, which typically start at $200 (an depending on the store cost upwards of $1,000). This is the most realistic-looking option (minus the actual flames and chimney), and can be used as a floating display shelf the rest of the year, but requires the most commitment in terms of cash and space.

Watch: The Easy Way To Get A Gorgeous, Holiday-Ready Mantle