How To Spruce Up A Boring Doorway With Fluted Wood Trim

When stylist Jenn Park Krulik and her husband, David, moved into their Toronto home in 2021, they knew it needed a few high-impact design touches to make it truly theirs. The first order of business? Adding an arched doorway to improve the flow between the dining and living rooms. Inspired by a DIY hack shared by TikTok user @eyeinthedetail, Krulik then added a fluted oak trim to make the arch stand out. “I love how tactile the fluted wood is,” she says. Adding the trim cost less than $350 and took just a weekend to accomplish. And don’t be intimidated by the scale of the project: “If we can do it, anyone can,” promises Krulik.

Materials

Fluted oak pole wrap trim

Pencil

Utility knife

Ruler

Brad nailer

Construction adhesive (like LePage No More Nails)

Wood filler

Wood paint, small brush

Drywall filler

Fine grit sandpaper

Paint, paintbrush

Step 1: Measure (twice)

First, calculate how many lengths of trim you need to cover the surface of your arch. (Krulik used two full lengths of trim and cut the third to fit, placing the seams near the ceiling, so they would be less visible.) Then, align the edge of the trim to the edge of the arch and mark the width on the back with a pencil.

Pro tip: The width of the arch may not be not consistent all the way around. Before you cut, double-check your measurements.

Step 2: Cut to size

Using a ruler as a guide, score and cut the flat back of the trim with a utility knife, following the pencil markings made in step 1. Sand the trim’s edges with a fine grit sandpaper.

Pro tip: Krulik cautions against using an electric saw, which can destroy the delicate oak veneer. (She’s speaking from experience!)

Step 3: Make it stick

Apply construction adhesive to the back of the trim, focusing on the centre to avoid the glue spilling over, then press against the wall. Once dry, use a brad nailer along the edges to further secure it.

Pro tip: If the trim doesn’t align perfectly with the edges of the arch on your first try, you have time to place it in the right spot before it dries.

Step 4: Fill in holes

Fill in nail holes with a wood filler. Once dry, lightly buff the surface with fine grit sandpaper.

Pro tip: Wood filler comes in a variety of shades to match different types of wood; pick one that matches your trim as closely as possible.

Step 5: Cover it up

With a fine-tipped brush, dab on wood paint over the filler to add dimension.

Pro tip: “You don’t want the paint looking too perfect,” says Krulik. “Changes in intensity mimic the grain of the wood.”

Step 6: Hide the seams

Where the trim and the edge of the arch meet, Krulik spackled on drywall filler with her finger and then, once dry, painted it to match the wall.

Pro tip: Protect the trim with painter’s tape before spackling on filler.

Plus, 4 other unexpected ways to make a doorway pop, no matter your style and skill levels.

Paint

For an easier take on this project, paint the inside of a doorway in a hue that complements your walls.

Wallpaper

Not ready to commit to an accent wall? The inside of an arch is the perfect way to experiment with wallpaper.

Mouldings

Adding an ornate moulding or trim around a door instantly lends dimension and visual interest.

Shelves

Make the most of the empty space above your home’s doorways by installing shelves for extra storage.