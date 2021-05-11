5 Easy Ways To Update Your Laundry Room On A Budget

From muddy socks to grass stains, spring brings its fair share of dirty laundry. “We’re a family of six, so we spend a lot of time in the laundry room,” says DIY blogger and mom of four Jessica-Sara Morris. In her rental home on Vancouver Island, she added hits of colour, hard-working organizing solutions and cozy elements that make sorting, washing and folding less tedious. “The washing gets done a lot more often now that the room is beautiful!” she adds. From space-saving hacks to wall decals, we share five easy ways to transform your laundry room, no matter your budget.

1. Hang your drying rack

Ditch plastic hangers and opt for a space-saving wall-mounted drying rack instead.

2. Give blank walls a makeover

Peel-and-stick wallpaper and removable stickers—like these cheerful peach decals—are an easy way to add personality to a room.

3. Layer in a few accessories

Decorative touches, such as art, fresh flowers or a cozy patterned rug, instantly make a laundry room more inviting—even in an unfinished basement.

4. Show off your essentials

Keep dryer balls, detergent and clothespins organized by displaying them in glass jars.

5. Maximize storage space

A shelf helps keep work surfaces—like the top of your washer and dryer—clutter-free.