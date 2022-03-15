4 Virtual Crafting Courses For Picking Up New Hobbies

Keep your hands busy with these relaxing (and useful) crafts.

In this 10-module course, craft instructor Jessy Ratfink provides a guide to getting started in the world of hand embroidery. From the tools you’ll need for basic stitching to creating and transferring patterns onto fabric, each lesson includes detailed written instructions and progress photos for reference.

The Canadian yarn retailer is a one-stop shop for all things knitting, offering step-by-step demonstrations and free patterns on its website. In March, you’ll find a tutorial series that takes viewers through the process of making a cable-knit sweater in four live video instalments, delivered weekly and available on demand.

This biweekly gathering is a safe space where Indigenous and non-Indigenous people can connect through the art of beadwork. Zoom sessions are led by Indigenous artists and will take place March 9, March 23, April 6 and April 20. Beading circles held specifically for 2SLGBTQ+ community members take place on the first Thursday of each month.

With tons of tutorials available on its YouTube channel, this Nova Scotia–based crochet studio offers lessons on how to make balaclavas, bags, blankets and so much more. There’s plenty of info for those looking to learn about the basic tools, stitches and techniques of this craft; most of the videos are beginner-friendly and come with free downloadable patterns.