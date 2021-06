The best thing about small rooms? A simple swap is all it takes to create a whole new look. If you’re looking to give your bathroom a much-needed refresh, there’s no need to break out the paint rollers or start ripping up tiles (who has time for that?)⁠—just lay down a splashy new bath mat and call it a day. From cheeky slogans to colourful designs, we’ve rounded up a few options that instantly spark joy.

Gallery Bath Mats Urban Outfitters Peachy Clean Bath Mat, $49, urbanoutfitters.com