The Complete Guide To Taking Care Of Your Rug

Seven ways to keep it fresh and fabulous.

You’ve chosen your favourite pattern and style of weave and you’ve positioned the fabulous piece in your living room, bedroom or dining room. The textures and colours really pull the whole space together. To keep this investment feeling and looking fresh and well-maintained, regular rug care is of utmost importance.

Slip-proof rug pad

Use a rug pad on hardwood and tile floors to prevent damage to the rug—and your back, in case it slips.

Regular rotation

Rotate rugs every six months to ensure even wear, especially in high-traffic areas.

Spot clean splotches

Plush: To spot clean plush rugs, blot the stain or spill with a mixture of baby shampoo and water. Use a blow-dryer on a low setting to fluff it up.

Flatweave: Spot clean flatweaves and low-pile rugs with a clean absorbent cloth.

Weekly vacuum

Vacuum weekly (on both sides, if possible) to keep pet hairs from settling into the fibres. A stiff rubber brush may help remove stubborn fur.

Should you vacuum fringe?

Avoid running the vacuum over fringed edges; use your fingers or a wide-tooth comb instead.

How to keep rugs odour-free

To neutralize odours, sprinkle on baking soda, leave for 15 minutes and then vacuum.

Air those carpets out

For a deeper clean, hang the rug over a railing or clothesline and hit it with a broom handle to get the dust out.

