25 Ways To Embrace Pantone’s Colour Of The Year For 2020

Classic Blue is the soothing shade we need as we head into a new decade.

Every year, Pantone’s colour experts pick the hue that will define the year ahead. For 2020, the institute settled on Classic Blue, a rich and elegant shade that “brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge.” According to Pantone, it symbolizes peace, calm, resilience and clarity—and it’s exactly the energy we need as we kick off a new decade. If you’re dying to dip your toe into the Classic Blue trend, we’ve rounded up 26 ways to introduce this fresh colour into your closet, your makeup bag and your home.

CND Vinylux

Nail Polish in Blue Eyeshadow, $14, shoppersdrugmart.ca.
