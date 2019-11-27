Christmas

This Season’s Chicest Colour Combo Is A Toned-Down Take On Red And Green

This muted palette is cozy and easy to live with long past Christmas.

a white mantel and wall decorated with a pink wreath, maroon and burnt-orange candles and vases, greenery and wooden ball chain
(Photo: Erik Putz)

Pale pinks, warm browns and silvery greens offer a modern and surprisingly cozy palette for holiday decorating. Think of it as a toned-down twist on the traditional reds and greens that’s easier to live with. Bonus: It means you can keep your decorations up for longer and hold on to that festive feeling.

Below, we share big and small ways to decorate for the holidays with a fresh neutral colour palette.

(Photo: Erik Putz)

Statement Pieces

A statement wreath and a simple garland are easy ways to bring home the holiday spirit, while neutral-toned vases with interesting textures and shapes will take you well beyond the festive season. 
