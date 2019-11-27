This Season’s Chicest Colour Combo Is A Toned-Down Take On Red And Green

Pale pinks, warm browns and silvery greens offer a modern and surprisingly cozy palette for holiday decorating. Think of it as a toned-down twist on the traditional reds and greens that’s easier to live with. Bonus: It means you can keep your decorations up for longer and hold on to that festive feeling.
Below, we share big and small ways to decorate for the holidays with a fresh neutral colour palette.
Statement Pieces
A statement wreath and a simple garland are easy ways to bring home the holiday spirit, while neutral-toned vases with interesting textures and shapes will take you well beyond the festive season.