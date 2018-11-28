The Coolest Trend In Christmas Lights

With LED neon rope lights, a new design that was just released this year, you can tag your house with your own seasonal greeting. These minimalist ribbons of light work inside and out and bend easily so that you can shape the lights into a word to hang on your wall.

Try designing your word on the floor first to practice your loops. Then add a few hooks or nails to the wall and write away. “It’s quite easy to do,” says Tracy Platt, who heads up the product development team at Canadian Tire. “And simply let the rope trail down and pool on the floor for a cool, modern look.” (Or you can take the easy route: wrap the lights around a window frame or door.)