8 Small Canadian Home Decor Brands We Love

We’re all spending lots of time at home right now. Might as well add a cute accent or two!

A funky art print for your home office. A cute hand-painted mug for your morning coffee. A scented candle that brings back memories of sunnier days. Making a house a home is all in the details. From joyful ceramic mugs and affordable prints to ethically-made throw pillows, here are some Canadian home decor brands to have on your radar.