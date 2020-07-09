8 Small Canadian Home Decor Brands We Love

A funky art print for your home office. A cute hand-painted mug for your morning coffee. A scented candle that brings back memories of sunnier days. Making a house a home is all in the details. From joyful ceramic mugs and affordable prints to ethically-made throw pillows, here are some Canadian home decor brands to have on your radar.
Baltic Club
Located in Montreal’s trendy Mile End neighbourhood, this charming shop—filled with stylish notebooks (from $6), greeting cards ($6 each), art prints (from $20) and patterned wrapping paper (from $4)—is a stationery lover’s dream. There’s also a cute line of printable colouring pages available for free online right now.