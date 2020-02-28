Home Decor

22 Cute Rugs At Every Price Point

Add warmth and texture to any room with these stylish options.

by

(Art: Aimee Nishitoba)

Laying down a rug adds an instant hit of warmth and texture to a room. Though a large rug will likely set you back a good few hundred dollars, it can make all the difference when creating a space you want to live in. Whether you love the laid-back boho vibe of jute mats or crave whimsical patterns and bold hues, we curated a collection of stylish options in every size and at every price point.

Ikea

Raklev Flatwoven Rug, $30 for 2'4" x 5 '3", ikea.com
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram