22 Cute Rugs At Every Price Point

Laying down a rug adds an instant hit of warmth and texture to a room. Though a large rug will likely set you back a good few hundred dollars, it can make all the difference when creating a space you want to live in. Whether you love the laid-back boho vibe of jute mats or crave whimsical patterns and bold hues, we curated a collection of stylish options in every size and at every price point.

Gallery Cozy Rugs Ikea Raklev Flatwoven Rug, $30 for 2'4" x 5 '3", ikea.com.