Home Decor

The 5 Best New Home Trends To Try For 2020

From barely-there line drawings to maximalist pattern mixing, this year’s buzziest decorating ideas are easy to bring home.

by

The start of a new decade is the perfect time to declutter and make space for what comes next. If you scrawled “redecorate” at the bottom of your resolution list, we’ve got you covered with the best new trends of the year—no reno required. Below, the colours, patterns and materials we’re looking forward to seeing more of in 2020—and beyond.

(Photo: Courtesy of The Inside)

Trend: Preppy Pattern Play

Why be matchy-matchy when you can mix patterns? If you're over minimalism, try this eclectic, more-is-more approach to playing with patterns.

 

Below, a few easy ways to bring the trend into your home.
