The 23 Hottest Kitchen Trends Right Now

From floors to faucets, here’s how to add sizzle to the home’s hardest-working room.

Kitchen trends in this kitchen include white cabinets with turqoise backsplash and brown leather bar chairs

Kitchen design, Alykhan Velji. Photo, Joel Klassen.

When it comes to kitchen design, trends come and go faster than you can unpack your groceries. How do you create a space you love without chasing all that’s new and next? “I work to push my clients just slightly outside their comfort zone, because that’s where great design happens,” says Gillian Segal, a designer in Vancouver. “Start by picking one thing—like a brass faucet or hardware—that can be swapped out later if you tire of it.” When it comes to the big-picture trends, white is still all the rage for cabinets and counters, but designers and homeowners are finding new ways to inject personality and colour in unexpected places.

We’ve asked designers across Canada for their advice on how to add some of the hottest trends to put the sizzle back in your kitchen.

Kitchen design, Jodie Rosen Design. Photo, Alex Lukey.

Smart Storage

A wine rack needn’t be a luxury when it’s cleverly placed in the dead space above the fridge. Here, a graphic diagonal pattern turns storage into a feature—not just an afterthought—and ensures no square foot goes unused.

Two-tone Faucet

An industrial restaurant-style faucet looks luxe in a black and brass mix.

Bold Hardware

Extra-wide pulls make cabinets feel more like pieces of furniture.
