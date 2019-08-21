The 23 Hottest Kitchen Trends Right Now

When it comes to kitchen design, trends come and go faster than you can unpack your groceries. How do you create a space you love without chasing all that’s new and next? “I work to push my clients just slightly outside their comfort zone, because that’s where great design happens,” says Gillian Segal, a designer in Vancouver. “Start by picking one thing—like a brass faucet or hardware—that can be swapped out later if you tire of it.” When it comes to the big-picture trends, white is still all the rage for cabinets and counters, but designers and homeowners are finding new ways to inject personality and colour in unexpected places.

We’ve asked designers across Canada for their advice on how to add some of the hottest trends to put the sizzle back in your kitchen.