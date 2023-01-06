Home Decor

5 High-Impact Home Decor Trends We Love For 2023

From dramatic dark interiors to '70s-inspired style, here’s what will be trending this year.

Stacy Lee Kong Updated

Want to refresh your space? Whether you’re leaning towards the modern gothic aesthetic, cozy vibes or retro ’70s-inspired style, we’ve compiled five trends to consider if you want to update your space this year.

Trend: Modern gothic

Wednesday, Netflix’s Addams Family remake, probably can’t take all the credit for the resurgence of this moody decor trend, but if you took some style inspiration from the Addams’ spooky home, you weren’t the only one. We’ve been seeing modern gothic interiors for the past couple of years, but the trend will really take off in 2023. Don’t be scared, though—this look isn’t about kitschy, Halloween-inspired spaces (unless that’s your thing!). Instead, expect to see moody colour palettes, ornate furniture, baroque wallpaper featuring intricate patterns and rich fabrics, including velvet, satin and silk. This is definitely a more-is-more kind of style, so don’t be afraid to layer everything, from accessories to rugs.

