10 Fall Candles For Cozy Nights In

Keep warm with one of these lusciously scented made-in-Canada picks.

Like ankle boots and comfy sweaters, candles are one of our favourite things about fall—and we’re not just talking about the standard pumpkin spice. From musky notes inspired by falling leaves and crackling fires to the sweet aroma of cardamom and vanilla, these Canadian-made candles prove that fall can smell like just about anything.

Mala the Brand

What's fall without a hot beverage? This rich blend of clove, cinnamon and vanilla smells just like a cup of spiced tea.

Chai Candle, $30, malathebrand.com.

