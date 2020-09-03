Home Decor

22 Cute Doormats For A Great First Impression

Instantly up your home's curb appeal.

By Updated

As excited as we are for fall, there’s no denying that our favourite season comes with its fair share of puddles and muddy messes. A stylish doormat not only keeps your entryway clean and looking its best, but it’s also a quick and affordable way to give your home a fresh new look. Whether you’re looking to bring a touch of personality into your decor with a colourful pattern or for a minimalist mat to match your cool Scandinavian aesthetic, here are a few options that will get you through the colder months in style.

Anthropologie

Pumpkin Doormat, $50, anthropologie.com.

FILED UNDER: