34 Of The Most Brilliant DIY Ikea Hacks Ever

Bloggers and DIY-ers everywhere are using Ikea furniture as blank canvases for upgrades, applying paint or switching out hardware to turn the basic products we know and love into custom pieces. Whether you’re looking to spend less on a desk, or can’t quite seem to find the perfect bar cart, there’s probably an Ikea hack that will let you change up an item to better suit your needs. We searched the internet to find the best Ikea hacks, and found these gorgeous projects that are easy to re-create:

Originally published in 2017; updated in 2019