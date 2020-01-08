15 Gorgeous Sofas Under $1,000

Nothing makes a statement quite like a splashy new sofa, but finding one that fits your space, your style and your budget can seem impossible. Whether you’ve got your heart set on a mid-century-inspired couch in a trendy hue, a playful loveseat or a sculptural sectional, we’ve got you covered. The best part? They’re all under $1000, so you can definitely afford to take decor risks.

Gallery Sofas Under $1000 (2020) Gabriola Ivory Boucle Loveseat The soft bouclé fabric of this shapely sofa makes for a cozy seating spot. $799, article.com.