25 Easy Ways To Refresh Your Backyard For Summer

With most summer vacay plans on hold until further notice, now the perfect time to spruce up your personal oasis. Why not take a cue from the laid-back style of cottage country to give your backyard a breezy refresh? To get that classic lakehouse look, opt for wood accents and accessories in watery hues that will stand the test of time. From rattan lanterns to colourful table accessories and patio sets, here are a few backyard decorating ideas to make the most of your little slice of the outdoors.