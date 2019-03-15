15 Summer-Ready Patio Pieces For Under $100

There’s no denying that the winter has been endless this year—seriously snow, you can stop now. Not only does dreaming of spring help distract from the tundra outside, but it’s also the right time to shop for outdoor accessories before things sell out (which they do—quickly). The best part is that it doesn’t take a lot to update your balcony or outdoor space. Little things like bright pillows, melamine dishes or a patterned accent chair can transform your space without breaking the bank. This year, trends like rattan boho-inspired furniture, bold patterned accessories (think geometric shapes and retro colours) and pieces that look like they belong indoors will have your patio transformed into a comfortable living-room inspired oasis in a snap. We’ve rounded up 15 pieces to get you started—all under $100.

Watch: The Home Primp – How To Update A Condo Patio For Under $300