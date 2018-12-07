15 Stylish Gifts Inspired By The Royal Family

1.

An art lover who also has a soft spot for Princess Diana? This handmade print is a no-brainer! Princess Diana Art Print, $26, artandhue.etsy.com.

2.

Even when the Duchess of Sussex dresses down, like during an Invictus Games sailing event Down Under, she still manages to look polished – and so can the fashion lover on your list! Esplar Leather White Black, $160, veja-store.com.

3.

4.

Serve this full-bodied and flowery pekoe with a freshly baked loaf of banana bread, just like the Duchess of Sussex did in Australia. Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend Tea, $25, fortnumandmason.com.

5.

How does Duchess Kate wear her heels all day, you ask? Leather insoles from Alice Bow are reportedly her favourite hack! Now you can pre-order their coziest, winter-ready option yet, made from luxe shearling. Luxe Shearling Insoles, $32.95 USD, us.alicebow.com.

6.

This tote is designed in collaboration with fashion designer Richard Quinn, who won the Queen Elizabeth II award for British design and earned a special appearance by Her Majesty at his London Fashion Week presentation! Liberty London Richard Quinn Phlox Tote Bag, $637, amara.com.

7.

The Duchess of Sussex is a longtime lover of the Canadian jewellery brand, often frosting herself with their $12,000 Snowflake Snowstorm Diamond Earrings! Birks Snowflake Starry Night Small Pear-Shaped Cluster Diamond Earrings, $1,695, birks.com.

8.

If you’ve got a The Crown binger on your list, this companion will fill the void until the highly anticipated third season kicks off next year with a whole new cast! The Crown The Official Companion, $37, indigo.ca.

9.

Give like former World Vision Global Ambassador Meghan Markle would – by helping to ensure that children have drinking water and education. As she said on a visit to Rwanda, “Access to clean water in a community keeps young girls in school, because they aren’t walking hours each day to source water for their families.” Clean Water Fund donation, $100 – $500, donate.worldvision.ca.

10.

Narrated by her son, Prince Charles, this 2016 documentary marking Her Majesty’s milestone 90th birthday features tons of archival footage from the monarch’s home video collection! Elizabeth at 90 DVD, $15, amazon.ca.

11.

This tea towel commemorating the second British royal wedding of the year is beautifully adorned with flowers that include the white rose of York. Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank Royal Wedding Tea Towel, $17, royalcollectionshop.co.uk.

12.

Meghan toted this luxe, ethically produced Italian leather bag to the Invictus Games in Toronto when she and Prince Harry stepped out for the first time as a couple! Day Market Tote in Cognac, $175 USD, everlane.com.

13.

The world watched with bated breath as Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged vows during their gorgeous wedding, and now the royal lover on your list can sip tea in style during the next one! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal Wedding Mug, $42, royalcollectionshop.co.uk.

14.

Charm the jewellery lover in your life with these very regal pieces from a beloved brand headquartered in London. Ascot 18-kt Yellow Gold Vermeil Crown Charm, $150, and Sterling Silver London Beefeater Soldier charm, $120, linksofondon.com.

15.