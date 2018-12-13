5 Under-$20 Stocking Stuffers From Indigo

‘Tis the season for giving! We are well in to the holiday season and we know some of you may still be searching for the perfect presents for family and friends. Fear not, Indigo has plenty of amazing stocking stuffer gifts on sale now and we have rounded up our favourite items. Happy shopping!

Candle

A mimosa scented candle? Yes, please! This gorgeous rose gold candle is only $7 and would be the perfect addition to a stocking. It is made of a soy wax blend and burns for up to 20 hours. $7 (From $10), Indigo.

Lens kit

For the photography lover in your life. Snag this 3 piece lens set for only $12. It includes a wide angle, macro, and fisheye lens and includes a clip-on piece to attach the lenses to your smart phone. $10 (From $14), Indigo.

Game set

A terrific stocking stuffer for a friend or family member. This mini wooden set includes backgammon, chess, checkers, dominoes, pick up sticks, and an instruction manual. $12 (From $16), Indigo.

Speaker

A pretty marble bluetooth shower speaker for only $11, this nifty little speaker would be a great gift for anyone and everyone. It is water resistant and sticks to the shower wall using a built-in suction cup. $11 (From $15), Indigo.

Manicure set

Save 50 percent off this original price on this 6-piece manicure set. It comes with tweezers, nail clippers, and more. All in a compact little carrying case. Score! $7 (From $14), Indigo.