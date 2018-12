The Swedish retailer has a surprisingly great holiday line — so while you’re shopping for that new bookshelf, why not pick up a few gifts? From perfect stocking stuffers to hostess gifts, we’ve got 30 ideas to knock down your shopping list (while still leaving time for those famous meatballs).

1. Ceramic Cacti Set of 3, $20, Ikea. 2. Puzzle Game $8, Ikea. 3. Ceramic Birds Set of 2, $13, Ikea. 4. Box With Lid Vox with lid, $15, Ikea. 5. Towels Set of 4, $20, Ikea. 6. Mug Mug, $4, Ikea. 7. Serving Plate Serving plate, $15, Ikea. 8. Whimsical Rack With Three Hooks $20, Ikea. 9. Velvet Cushion $15, Ikea. 10. Plat/Bowl Set Set of 3, $15, Ikea. 11. Soft Toy Dragon $10, Ikea. 12. Coffee/Tea Cannister $4, Ikea. 13. Scented Candle $7, Ikea. 14. Ginger Thins $6, Ikea. 15. Stovetop Espresso Maker $18, Ikea. 16. Double Walled French Press $18, Ikea. 17. Classic Glasses Set of 6, $10, Ikea. 18. Aluminum Pocket-Size Box $6, Ikea.

Great for for credit cards, change, headphones. 19. Minimalist Bowls $15, Ikea. 20. Stoneware Vase $20, Ikea. 21. Mortar and Pestle $16, Ikea. 22. Glue Glasses Set of six, $13, Ikea. 23. Wireless Charger $20, Ikea. 24. Bowl $20, Ikea. 25. Desk Organizer $7, Ikea.