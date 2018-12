1. The Splurge

Designed by Prince Edward County artist Kate Golding, these crackers contain wooden puzzles.

$75/set of 6, Hopson Grace.

2. The Mini

Mini crackers filled with magnifying glasses, golf tees, dice, and more.

$13/set of 8, Indigo.

3. The Party Hound

This dog-centric crackers come with a dog bone as well as a special paper hat for your pooch.

$5 each, Elve’s Best.

4. The Family Musical

Each of these cute crackers comes with a whistle and a instructions to play a fun song together.

$20/set of 6, HomeSense.

5. The Beauty Pick

While these stylish crackers lack the traditional paper hat and joke, each one come with its own shade of Quo lip gloss.

$15/set of 6, Shoppers Drug Mart.

6. The Harlequin

Sure to delight the smallest folk, these crackers are filled with windup toys, finger puppets and other kid-friendly toys.

US$22/set of 6, Old English Crackers.

7. The Cat’s Meow