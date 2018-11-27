17 Gifts That Give Back

1. Environment, Animal Welfare and Human Rights

Canada’s favourite handmade beauty brand is continuing its Charity Pot campaign, but this holiday season you can take your do-good gifting a step further by opting for naked (packaging-free) versions. As usual, 100 percent of the proceeds go to grassroots organizations in areas of animal welfare, environmental conservation and human rights. Lush Charity Pot body lotion, $8/50g, Lush.

2. World Vision

Made from recycled bone and brass from Kenya, this delicate necklace fits kids but also works as a shorter adult necklace. Kenyan Heart Necklace, $50, World Vision.

3. Reforestation

The Body Shop Holiday Gift Collection, inspired by winter forest wildlife, from Bella the Bear to Olivia the Owl, is designed to enchant your senses – and do some good. Every gift purchased will support The Body’ Shop’s mission to “re-wild” 10 million square metres of forest in England and Armenia, protecting biodiversity hotspots and threatened species. Vegan Countdown to New Year, $59, The Body Shop.

4. Human Trafficking

This Australian denim brand is known for its better-than-athleisure stretch, but that’s not all. Their jeans are cut from organic denim and #MadeDifferent at the Outland Denim facility in Cambodia, where every seamstress earns a living wage and is taken care of through training and personal development initiatives. Isabel jean in black, $235, Outland Denim.

5. First Nations Caring Society

Box subscriptions have never been bigger, but this is one that’s truly unique. Register a friend to receive a beautifully curated collection of Indigenous literature and giftware (or in the case of the kids’ box, books and toys!), delivered to their door. Seasonal plan, $50/3 months, Raven Reads.

6. RCMP Foundation

The Drake General Store’s Mountie collection is back and better than ever. Buy any RCMP licensed product and 10 percent goes to the RCMP Foundation, a service dedicated to serving youth in challenging communities across Canada. $40, RCMP Pillow, Drake General Store.

7. Canada Helps

You choose the card design, add a monetary value, then email it to your recipient and they choose the Canadian charity that’ll get the funds. Perfect for faraway friends and office gift exchanges alike. Monetary amount of your choice, Canada Helps.

8. Animal Rescue

Treat your best pal to a luxe shampooing and help a dog in need at the same time. For every bottle of Furever Clean sold, Elizabeth Grant will donate a bottle to pups in need at rescue centres and charitable organizations worldwide. Furevery Clean 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner, $15, Elizabeth Grant.

9. Family Charities

Little Loving Hands helps teach kids about empathy and giving back. Every craft kit includes all the supplies you’ll need to create and send a beautiful handmade gift to a child in need. The Monkey Business Box (for ages 3 to 8) works with Operation Sock Monkey, providing humanitarian relief to communities affected by disease, disaster or social turmoil in the US, China and Australia. Monkey Business Box, $28, Little loving Hands.

10. Sustainable Farming

Canadian chocolate brand Purdy’s uses only 100 per cent sustainable cocoa in all of their products, benefitting farmers, their communities and the environment. With the help of on-the-ground partner organizations, Purdy’s donates to sustainable farming initiatives, healthy living and clean water projects in the communities where they source their cocoa. Purdy’s Custom Mix Favourites Gift Box, $21, Purdys.

11. Animal Shelters

Spread your love for animals and some warm wishes this season. Friends, family and colleagues will love to receive one of these cute cards designed by the Ontario SPCA.12-pack of Animal Themed Holiday Cards, with donation of $18 or more, OSPCA.

12. World Wildlife Fund

Animal lovers young and old will be delighted to receive a symbolic adoption kit from the World Wildlife Fund. Make a meaningful gift even more fun, especially for kids, by adding a stuffie to their package, to symbolize the adoption. African Elephant Virtual Adoption, $55, WWF.



13. Children in Need

With the help of the Clean the World and Delivering Good organizations, Westin hotels collects, processes and reweaves bed linens, transforming them into pairs of pajamas to be donated to children in need. How clever is that? You just might sleep better too, after supporting such a smart initiative. Threadforward Kids Pajamas, $35, Westin Hotels.



14. Clean Water

The shape of these dainty drop earrings, made from recycled brass in Kenya, is apropos, since 20 per cent of your sale goes to clean water projects in East Africa. Drop Threader Earrings, $58, Soko.

15. Gender Equality

These fairly traded beans are sourced from an association of over 400 women coffee farmers in Columbia and support the Women’s Coffee Project, empowering gender equality and inclusive decision-making on and off the coffee farms. Plus, they make a delicious shot of espresso. Las Rosas coffee beans, $18 for 12-oz bag, Balzacs Coffee Roasters.



16. World Hunger

Maximus the Cat is handmade in Peru using sustainable, fair trade practices. For every hand-knit doll sold, cuddle+kind gives 10 meals to children in North America and around the world, with the goal of providing 1 million meals a year. Maximus The Cat, $82 for regular size, Cuddle + Kind.

17. Indigenous Women