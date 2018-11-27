Holiday

17 Gifts That Give Back

Looking for a gift that has a meaningful impact? All of these picks give back to a charitable cause.

by
Holiday Gift Guide 2018 box of assorted purdy's chocolate

There are a lot of companies on board with the idea of charitable giving, so we narrowed it down to a selection of the most thoughtful (and easy!) ways to give gifts that keep on giving. Pick anything from this list to give back to local and global communities, from environment and animal welfare to children’s charities.

Environment, Animal Welfare and Human Rights
17
view slideshow
Photos
  • Click here for more from our 2018 gift guide
Facebook
Pin It
Twitter
Instagram
Instagram