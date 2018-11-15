Perfect Gifts On A Serious Budget — All Under $25

It’s easier than you think to stay in the black with these budget-friendly yet unique items, including cactus-shaped shot glasses (perfect for tequila!), a pretty watering can, or a hand-made ceramic incense holder.

1. Coasters Indigo Design Studio Geo Pink Marble coasters, $23, Indigo. 2. Incense Holder Kara Incense Holder, $24, Xenia Taler.

Xenia Taler creates a wide range of ceramics at her Toronto studio. 3. Watering Can $15, Ikea. 4. Loaf Pan Indigo Design Studio Hockey Foxes Pan, $25, Indigo. 5. Fountain pen Kaweco Perkeo, $23, Wonder Pens. 6. Cheese Knives $10/set of 4, Winners. 7. Shot Glasses US$15, Kikkerland. 8. Nut Cracker Pull & Crack Nutcracker, US$10, Kikkerland. 9. Book/Tablet Stand $15, Ikea. 10. 80s Pop Music Game $14, CB2.

Great for the trivia lovers in your life. Sample question: What was Bruce Springsteen known as? 11. Danish Dough Whisks Danish Dough Whisks, $21 for set of 2, Lee Valley.

The flow-through design allows you to combine ingredients more quickly and evenly than with a traditional mixing spoon. 12. Micro Speaker US$18, Kikkerland. 13. Serving Stand $25, Ikea. 14. Ceramic Measuring Cups $8/set of 3, Winners. 15. Baking Mould $13, Ikea. 16. Oil & Vinegar Set $13, Ikea. 17. Felt Ornament $15, Drake General Store.