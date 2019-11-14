Holiday

17 DIY Holiday Gifts You Can Make At Home

From personalized gift sets to delicious homemade baked goods, we’ve rounded up a few festive ideas that will save you time and money.

A jar filled with cocktail accessories to illustrate a story on how to make your own DIY homemade Christmas and holiday gifts

Whether you’re an expert crafter or you’ve run out of time to find the perfect present for that special someone (hey, it happens!), we’ve got you covered this holiday season. Here, we’ve compiled a list of ideas that range from personalized gift sets that can be thrown together with items you’ve got at home to DIY decorations and delicious homemade baked goods.

DIY Holiday Gift Ideas
Herbes de Provence Salt

It’s hard to justify purchasing gourmet salts for yourself, so why not spoil someone you love with a homemade version that's just as fancy as the store-bought kind? Recipe here.
