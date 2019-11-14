17 DIY Holiday Gifts You Can Make At Home

Whether you’re an expert crafter or you’ve run out of time to find the perfect present for that special someone (hey, it happens!), we’ve got you covered this holiday season. Here, we’ve compiled a list of ideas that range from personalized gift sets that can be thrown together with items you’ve got at home to DIY decorations and delicious homemade baked goods.

Gallery DIY Holiday Gift Ideas 1 / 17 Herbes de Provence Salt It’s hard to justify purchasing gourmet salts for yourself, so why not spoil someone you love with a homemade version that's just as fancy as the store-bought kind? Recipe here.