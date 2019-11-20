10 Of The Best Holiday Markets In Canada

Where: Distillery District

When: November 14–December 22

What: The already whimsical Distillery District turns downright Dickensian for this annual ode to all things merry and bright. Come for the heated outdoor beer garden and Ferris wheel; stay for the foodie-approved snack options. (Try the ramen noodles, butter chicken poutine or the signature Potato Tornado, AKA spuds on a stick.)

Where: Wychwood Barns, Toronto

When: December 1

What: Get your dreidel (dreidel, dreidel) on at the city’s only Hanukkah market. There’s live music and cooking demos, but unlike Hanukkah, this festival lasts just one day.

Where: Halifax Exhibition Centre

When: November 27–January 4

What: With hundreds of twinkly installations, the world’s largest indoor light festival makes it easier (and warmer) to holiday for the ’gram. Cider served in light bulb glasses and plenty of vendor booths provide opportunities to sip and shop between selfies.

Where: Maison du développement durable, Montreal

When: December 7–8

What: Deck the halls with soy and tempeh! This 100 percent plant-based holiday pop-up offers plenty of cruelty-free gifts, from skincare to streetwear. While you browse, snack on vegan variations of seasonal favourites, like truffles and “egg”nog.

Where: Atwater Market

When: November 29–December 22

What: This foodie-focused Francophone feast celebrates the best of festive eats, with 50 chalets that feature local chefs—and lots of samples. Not to be missed: marshmallow roasting and a raclette theme night where you can fill up on Christmas cheer and cheese (is there even a difference?).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ottawa Farmers’ Market (@ottawafarmmkt) on Dec 11, 2018 at 9:07am PST

Where: Aberdeen Square

When: November 29–December 22nd

What: For the three weeks leading up to Christmas, Aberdeen Square transforms into an old-fashioned, European-style Christmas market—Ottawa’s first—with the conspicuously modern touch of a glow-in-the-dark #XMAS installation. (It’s destined to be the capital’s must-hit selfie spot.) On Sundays, the Ottawa Farmers Market joins in the festive fun.

Where: Waterfront District, Thunder Bay, Ont.

When: November 24

What: This makers-only market is the place to check out the best in CanCon crafting and cooking. There’s locally made art, hot sauce, candles and confections, plus on-site yoga classes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Christmas Market (@toxmasmarket) on Nov 9, 2018 at 5:56am PST

Where: Eau Claire Market

When: Fridays from November 22–Dec 20

What: Starting at the end of November and running every Friday night, this after-dark event is a great place to gift-shop—for handmade jewelry, paintings and clothing—while you bop (to a rotating cast of live musicians and DJs).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Got Craft? (@gotcraftmarket) on Apr 21, 2019 at 8:17am PDT

Where: The Croation Centre, Vancouver

When: December 7–8

What: If DIY gifts are your thing, check out this assembly of nearly 100 indie artisans, offering free crafting workshops and a selection of totally unique wares and snacks (that include plenty of vegan options). This year a “Mini Makers Market” both days will feature kid-friendly workshops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle Pop-Up (@miraclepopup) on Jun 26, 2019 at 8:52am PDT

Where: Terra Restaurant, Kamloops, B.C.

When: November 25–December 26

What: This pop-up is a Santa fever dream: waiters in elf costumes, an unabashedly Christmas-y soundtrack and themed cocktails. The ugly-Christmas-sweater contest is December 2, but every night is a good night to break out your tackiest yuletide togs.