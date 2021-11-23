The Best Advent Calendars Of 2021

With all the prep and parties, the countdown to the holidays can often feel like more of a mad dash than merry days. Our favourite consolation? Opening up a daily treat to ring in the season. Whether you like to keep it traditional with chocolate or try something a little different like candles, tea, wine or makeup, this year’s best advent calendars have you covered.
Benefit Cosmetics
Open the 12 little cartons (no peeking ahead!) to find mini sizes of the brand’s top sellers, including instant arch-maker Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel and They’re Real! Magnet Extra-Lengthening Mascara.
The MORE the Merrier 12 Merry Days of Makeup, $88, tsc.ca