The Best Advent Calendars Of 2021

From nail polish to natural wines, treat yourself to a daily surprise.

Caitlin Kenny Updated

With all the prep and parties, the countdown to the holidays can often feel like more of a mad dash than merry days. Our favourite consolation? Opening up a daily treat to ring in the season. Whether you like to keep it traditional with chocolate or try something a little different like candles, tea, wine or makeup, this year’s best advent calendars have you covered.

a pink Benefits brand advent calendar

Benefit Cosmetics

Open the 12 little cartons (no peeking ahead!) to find mini sizes of the brand’s top sellers, including instant arch-maker Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel and They’re Real! Magnet Extra-Lengthening Mascara.

The MORE the Merrier 12 Merry Days of Makeup, $88, tsc.ca

