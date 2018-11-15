14 Holiday DIY Gifts You Can Make At Home

1. Herbes de Provence Salt

It’s hard to justify going out of your way and purchasing gourmet salts, so why not spoil someone with a just as fancy homemade version? Recipe here.

2. Colour Blocked Yarn Ornaments

Whip up a set of these ornaments. While they wouldn’t look out of place in a trendy home décor catalogue, they are super easy to make. Tutorial here.

3. DIY Snow Globes

This upcycled DIY uses materials you can find around the house, and is fun to make with kids. Tutorial here.

4. Chocolate-Hazelnut Salami

Forget the Russell Stovers and give your hostess gourmet homemade chocolate! Add some biscuits and nuts and it’s an instant sweet charcuterie board. Recipe here.

5. Teardrop Terrarium

Give the gift of green this holiday with these chic succulent planters. Instructions here.

6. Homemade Soap

While making soap takes more of an investment than some other DIYs, once you have the soap-making skill down, you can make your own again and again. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. Tutorial here.

7. Peppermint meringue kisses

Slide these colourful treats into an upcycled mason jar or festive paper bags for a sweet gift. Recipe here.

8. Cocktail Accessories Mason Jar

For those who want to DIY but don’t want to craft, put a set of cocktail making tools into a mason jar gift for the mix master in your life. More mason jar gift ideas here.

9. Chocolate peanut butter balls

You can’t go wrong with edible gifts. And these peanut butter balls are a cut above. Recipe here.

10. Beautiful Foraged Wreath

Why pay for a wreath when you can find the materials in your own backyard? It’s easier than you might think. Tutorial here.

11. Tea Lover’s Gift Set

Adapt this Mother’s Day gift of a loaf of tea cake, a teapot, and tea into a holiday gift with wintery blends (think cinnamon or peppermint flavours).

12. Hanukkah Garland Pouch

While this present requires a bit more handiwork, the storage pouch takes out future stress (no one likes it when holiday decorations get all tangled up) for the gift recipient. Tutorial here.

13. Vegan Chocolate Truffles

For the vegans in your life (or anyone who loves chocolate), these truffles only require three ingredients to make. Recipe here.

14. Unique Stationary Sets