The Best Vibrators To Try, If You’re Sorta Shy About Trying A Vibrator

Intimidated by the idea of a full-sized wand? These small vibrators all fit in the palm of your hand.

by

Imagine that you like starting every day with a piece of toast. You do it for 20 years. You’re totally content with it — until one day, you’re not. There’s nothing wrong with the toast. But maybe it’s time for an English muffin.

And maybe after years of having decent, if unadventurous, sex, you’re hitting mid-life and thinking, “Maybe a vibrator?” If the thought of pulling out a giant wand from the bedside table is uncomfortable, consider starting small, says Robin Milhausen, associate professor of family relations and human sexuality at the University of Guelph.

A lot of new small vibrators fit in the palm of your hand and if you’re still feeling shy, try introducing it as a massaging tool for the neck and shoulders before migrating under the sheets.

Here are some small-scale options to consider:

We-Vibe Tango
6
Originally published November 2017; Updated January 2019.
