9 Made-In-Canada Hand Sanitizers To Stock Up On

While nothing beats washing your hands with soap and water, hand sanitizer is an effective quick fix when you’re nowhere near a sink. Since it became a necessity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, alcohol-based handrub has been in short supply. Thankfully, Canadian brands have stepped in to help by using their production facilities to make hand sanitizer for front-line workers and communities across the country. Forget the ultra-drying gel formulas you’ve used in the past—the locally made options we’ve rounded up below contain the recommended 60 to 90 percent alcohol content, but many are also formulated with moisturizing ingredients and infused with essential oils that make for a luxurious experience. Scroll to shop our favourite made-in-Canada hand sanitizers.

Gallery Canadian-Made Hand Sanitizers Rocky Mountain Soap Co. Thanks to powerful mushroom-derived moisturizing agents, Rocky Mountain Soap’s Nomad hand sanitizer claims to restore hydration to skin with each use. The formula is infused with lemongrass essential oils for an uplifting scent that lingers long after application. Nomad Hand Sanitizer, $18, rockymountainsoap.com.

Editor’s note:

I hope you enjoyed reading this article from Chatelaine. Our team is working hard to create quality content that informs and inspires during this difficult time.

But making a magazine—and the stories we put online—isn’t free. Chatelaine is built on the hard work and dedication of our writers, editors and production staff. If you can afford it, buying a year-long subscription to our print magazine is a great way to support the work we do—and our team would truly appreciate it. You can do so for $15 ($2.50 per issue!).

Chatelaine has remained an iconic Canadian brand for more than 90 years thanks to its award-winning journalism, triple-tested recipes, trustworthy health advice and joy-sparking style and decor content. If you can, please subscribe here to help ensure we can continue creating journalism that matters to Canadian women.

Sincerely,

Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief, Chatelaine