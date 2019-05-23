13 Great Running Shoes—Whether You’re A Jogger Or Not

Whichever way you want to move—whether it’s training for a marathon, trying out a Zumba class or walking to brunch—there’s a perfect pair of kicks for you.

For power walks

Adidas describes their new Sleek walking shoe as “a modern take on Adidas sport heritage.” Perforated stripes on the leather upper pay homage to iconic tennis styles while bold colours options add some flair—these are perfect for a brisk walk to brunch or casual city strolling.

$120, adidas.ca

For longer hauls

Three layers of cushioning in the midsole, a sock liner that molds to your foot and a durable rubber sole make the Asics Gel-Nimbus 21 a sweet ride for longer runs.

$200, asics.com

For off-roading

The Outline hiker from Salomon has all the comfort of a sneaker. Weighing just 300g, with 5mm-deep lugs on the outer sole, protecticve toe cap and breathable mesh, these are much lighter and more agile than a traditional hiking boot.

$150, MEC.ca

For extra control

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 offers superior stability for the pronators among us and its new GuideRails support system is also designed to make running easier on the knees by keeping excess movement to a minimum.

$170, runningroom.ca

For speedy runs

The knit upper contours to your foot with a light and supportive design. It’s light-weight and durable.

$195, nike.com

For laid-back strolls

Allbirds uses merino wool crafted in a textile mill outside Milan for the one-piece cushiony outsole and soft, brushed wool-lined insole of its eco-friendly Wool Runners—perfect for a laidback-powerwalk. These are machine-washable—just remove the insolves and laces and use a delicate cycle, then air dry.

$135, allbirds.ca

For race day

A sleek, lightweight upper and springy ZoomX foam in the midsole (originally designed for elite racing shoes) make the aerodynamic Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo a safe bet on race day.

$240, nike.com

For packing in your carry-on

Allbirds Tree Runners are made from ethically-sourced Eucalyptus fibers which uses 95 percent less water compared to traditional materials such as cotton. The laces are made of recycled water bottles.

$135, allbirds.ca

For training days

The HOVR Infinite from Under Armour is a neutral-cushion, balanced trainer ideal for evenly paced distance training. Bonus: A pod embedded in the midsole of the right shoetracks your pace, stride length, gait and more, and it can also give you feedback on your training progress on your phone or watch via the Map My Run app.

$150, underarmour.com

For cross-training

The versatile Hupana 2 from HOKA has a bouncy foam midsole, grippy rubber sole and stylish but flexible knitted upper that make it handy for both cross-training workouts and casual weekend walkabouts.

$160, hokaoneone.com

For shorter jogs

A more lightweight midsole cushioning makes the Meraki 2 by 361 Degrees ideal for training runs and shorter distances (say five or 10 km). A carbon fibre plate on the soleprovides extra support and spring while the soft, “pressure-free” tongue runs all the way to the wide toe box, keeping your foot comfortably in place.

$170, runningroom.ca

For when you want to be light on your feet

Skechers’ Gorun Razor 3 Hyper shoes areridiculously light (a woman’s size 7.5 weighs in at 181 g—all that breathable mesh helps) and won’t weigh you down, while its strategically placed rubber tread provides bonus durability and traction. (Because the Gorun is a unisex shoe, women should go 1.5 sizes smaller than usual.)

$190, skechers.com

For that intense aerobics class

A breathable mesh exterior, flexible, neutral cushioning and all-round superior stability make HOKA’s Cavu 2 sneaker especially lightweight and well-suited to an intense aerobics class or a hot summer day on the road.

$160, hokaoneone.com