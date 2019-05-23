Health

13 Great Running Shoes—Whether You’re A Jogger Or Not

Put a new spring in your step with a new pair of running shoes. Whether you’re hiking, running or strolling to brunch, there’s a pair that’s right for you.

Photo, Carmen Cheung; Styling, Jay Barnett

Whichever way you want to move—whether it’s training for a marathon, trying out a Zumba class or walking to brunch—there’s a perfect pair of kicks for you.

Great running shoes: Right shoe of Adidas sleek shoe in pink
Photo, adidas.ca

For power walks

Adidas describes their new Sleek walking shoe as “a modern take on Adidas sport heritage.” Perforated stripes on the leather upper pay homage to iconic tennis styles while bold colours options add some flair—these are perfect for a brisk walk to brunch or casual city strolling.

$120, adidas.ca

Great running shoes: right shoe of Asics GEL-NIMBUS 21—black upper, yellow sole
Photo, asics.com

For longer hauls

Three layers of cushioning in the midsole, a sock liner that molds to your foot and a durable rubber sole make the Asics Gel-Nimbus 21 a sweet ride for longer runs.

$200, asics.com

Great running shoes: SALOMON OUTLINE GORE-TEX TRAIL right shoe in grey and blue
Photo, mec.ca

For off-roading

The Outline hiker from Salomon has all the comfort of a sneaker. Weighing just 300g, with 5mm-deep lugs on the outer sole, protecticve toe cap and breathable mesh, these are much lighter and more agile than a traditional hiking boot.

$150, MEC.ca

Great running shoes: BROOKS WOMEN'S ADRENALINE GTS 19 right shoe in blue
Photo, runningroom.ca

For extra control

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 19 offers superior stability for the pronators among us and its new GuideRails support system is also designed to make running easier on the knees by keeping excess movement to a minimum.

$170, runningroom.ca

Great running shoes: Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 right shoe in black with rainbow sole
Photo, nike.com

For speedy runs

The knit upper contours to your foot with a light and supportive design. It’s light-weight and durable.

$195, nike.com

Great running shoes: Allbirds Wool Runners shoe in white
Photo, allbirds.ca

For laid-back strolls

Allbirds uses merino wool crafted in a textile mill outside Milan for the one-piece cushiony outsole and soft, brushed wool-lined insole of its eco-friendly Wool Runners—perfect for a laidback-powerwalk. These are machine-washable—just remove the insolves and laces and use a delicate cycle, then air dry.

$135, allbirds.ca

Great running shoes: Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo shoe in white with black Nike stripe
Photo, nike.com

For race day

A sleek, lightweight upper and springy ZoomX foam in the midsole (originally designed for elite racing shoes) make the aerodynamic Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo a safe bet on race day.

$240, nike.com

Great running shoes: Allbirds Tree Runners shoes in sapphire
Photo, allbirds.ca

For packing in your carry-on

Allbirds Tree Runners are made from ethically-sourced Eucalyptus fibers which uses 95 percent less water compared to traditional materials such as cotton. The laces are made of recycled water bottles.

$135, allbirds.ca

Great running shoes: Under Armour (UA) HOVR™ Infinite Floral Running Shoes
Photo, underarmour.com

For training days

The HOVR Infinite from Under Armour is a neutral-cushion, balanced trainer ideal for evenly paced distance training. Bonus: A pod embedded in the midsole of the right shoetracks your pace, stride length, gait and more, and it can also give you feedback on your training progress on your phone or watch via the Map My Run app.

$150, underarmour.com

Great running shoes: Hoka one one HUPANA 2 shoe in black with blue sole
Photo, hokaoneone.com

For cross-training

The versatile Hupana 2 from HOKA has a bouncy foam midsole, grippy rubber sole and stylish but flexible knitted upper that make it handy for both cross-training workouts and casual weekend walkabouts.

$160, hokaoneone.com

great running shoes: MERAKI 2 RUNNING SHOE in teal
Photo, runningroom.ca

For shorter jogs

A more lightweight midsole cushioning makes the Meraki 2 by 361 Degrees ideal for training runs and shorter distances (say five or 10 km). A carbon fibre plate on the soleprovides extra support and spring while the soft, “pressure-free” tongue runs all the way to the wide toe box, keeping your foot comfortably in place.

$170, runningroom.ca

Great running shoes: GORUN RAZOR 3 HYPER shoe in grey with blue/lime details
Photo, skechers.com

For when you want to be light on your feet

Skechers’ Gorun Razor 3 Hyper shoes areridiculously light (a woman’s size 7.5 weighs in at 181 g—all that breathable mesh helps) and won’t weigh you down, while its strategically placed rubber tread provides bonus durability and traction. (Because the Gorun is a unisex shoe, women should go 1.5 sizes smaller than usual.)

$190, skechers.com

Great running shoes: Hoka's Cavu 2 shoe in white
Photo, hokaoneone.com

For that intense aerobics class

A breathable mesh exterior, flexible, neutral cushioning and all-round superior stability make HOKA’s Cavu 2 sneaker especially lightweight and well-suited to an intense aerobics class or a hot summer day on the road.

$160, hokaoneone.com
