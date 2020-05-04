7 New Fitness Trackers To Make Sure You Get Your Steps

Fitness trackers have come a long way from the rubber bands you once hid under your sleeve.

Fitness trackers have come a long way from the rubber bands you once hid under your sleeve. Many of the newest models offer high-tech functions, like heart rate monitoring, sleep-pattern tracking, sync functions with your Spotify account and in some cases even texts and email—yes, pretty much a smartwatch. From high-performance gear to dressier options, here’s our favourites in nearly every kind of style.

Garmin

Garmin Vívomove 3S, $270, garmin.com

Moov

Moov Now, $58, store.moov.cc

Misfit

Misfit Path, $134, misfit.com

Samsung

Galaxy Fit, $100, samsung.com

Withings

Withings Move, $98, withings.com

Fitbit

Versa 2, $200, fitbit.com

Michael Kors

Michael Kors Access, $199, michaelkors.ca