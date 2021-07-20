Focus On Arms And Hamstrings With These 3 Moves

If strength training wasn’t a priority before, there’s still time to build muscle, recharge your metabolism and cut the risk of obesity-associated diseases. Resistance training helps prevent bone loss and osteoporosis and improves balance as you age. Plus, it does wonders for brain health.

Arms

Our arms in particular grow weaker from disuse as we age. Toning your arms can also work your shoulders, chest, rotator cuffs, core and even lower body. You’ll benefit from a stronger cervical spine and thorax too, says Dr. Kathy Gaul, a professor at the School of Exercise Science, Physical & Health Education at the University of Victoria.

Hamstrings

Strengthening hamstrings is especially key now, as these muscles cover the hip and knee joints, which become more fragile with age. “Exercises that work this area help with lower back, knee and hip pain, while protecting those parts as well,” says Jenny Kong Kam Wa, personal trainer and muscle activation technique specialist at Parallel Fitness in Richmond Hill.

The Moves