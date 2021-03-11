5 Excellent Non-Toilet Paper Ways To Clean Your Butt

Bidets have come a long way since decorated wash basins were introduced in 1600s France. While stand-alone bidets, meant to be straddled and used to bathe the genitals, perineum and anus, are still used, today the term also applies to a water spout that is built in, or attached, to the toilet and is designed to shoot water—either cold, as is the case with less-expensive options, or warm—at the user’s undercarriage. Below, five great picks that can cut your use of toilet paper way down; read our entire piece on bidets here.

Gallery Bidets (Illustration: Stephanie Han Kim) Luxe Bidet Neo 110 This affordable bidet has more than 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and is the attachment that Danuta Valleau and Michael McLuhan from our feature about bidets installed in their home. There’s also a slightly pricier version that offers a warm water option. $41, amazon.ca.