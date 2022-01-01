21 Great Valentine's Day Gifts To Give And Receive

After the year we’ve had, we could all use a little pampering. From locally made beauty products to personalized accessories, here are 21 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift ideas that are sure to impress and delight.
Pandora ME Pavé Ring
Part of Pandora’s fun ME collection, this rose gold-plated ring can be worn solo or as part of a ring stack.pandora.net
& Other Stories Lace-Trim Silk Soft Bra
This silk-and-lace bralette is equal parts comfortable and luxurious—perfect for making every day feel like a holiday.stories.com
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid Eau de Parfum
Inspired by the theatrical tradition of the burlesque, Viktor&Rolf introduces a new carnal and sensual addition to the Flowerbomb fragrance family—Flowerbomb Ruby Orchid. At the heart of this petal bouquet, two orchid accords: the ruby flower and the red foxy vanilla bean, giving this fragrance an exacerbated sensuality, embraced by the freshness of an erotic red vine peach accord.sephora.ca
Oak + Fort Marbled Linked Earrings
Chic jewellery is always a good idea. These sculptural earrings have the look of natural stone but are made with lightweight acrylic.oakandfort.com
Firebelly Tea Large Teapot
Give their afternoon cuppa an upgrade with this beautifully designed, modern stoneware teapot. It’s dishwasher safe and comes with a reusable stainless-steel filter.firebellytea.ca
Deborah Lippmann Calling Dr. Love Lip & Nail Duet
For shiny lips and tips, this pretty boxed set comes with a Gel Lab Pro Color Treatment nail polish and a CBD-infused, ultra-glossy Hydra-Cushion lip gloss.nordstrom.ca
Knix Modal Sleep Set
We love that you can order the top and shorts from this ultra-comfy sleep set in different sizes, for a perfect fit.knix.ca
Bath Poetry Love Letter Lip Butter
Bath Poetry’s small-batch lip balms are made in Lumsden, Saskatchewan using ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and grapefruit peel oil.bathpoetry.com
Candylabs Gift Box Set
Valentines with a sweet tooth will appreciate this flavourful assortment of handmade candies from Montreal’s Candylabs. There are four themed boxes to choose from.candylabs.ca
Zara Home Silk Peony Scented Candle
This elegant, vegetable wax candle offers a 60-hour burn time and features enchanting scents like peony, citrus, musk and black currant.zarahome.com
Ela Phone Case
Who needs an old-school Valentine’s Day card when custom monogramming is included in the price of this faux-leather phone case?elahandbags.com
Maude Tub Kit No. 1
Treat your loved one to a spa experience at home with this kit that includes Maude’s aromatic, hand-harvested bath salts and a coconut milk bath powder.ssense.com
Selv Rituel Bath & Body Oil
Scented with lilac and lily of the valley, this oil can be added to a hot bath or applied directly on the body.selvrituel.com
Apprenti Ôr'ganik Therapeutic Body Lotion
Made in Montreal using premium, organic ingredients, this body lotion is formulated with hydrating ingredients like marine algae extracts, aloe vera juice and mango seed butter. Bonus: It smells absolutely divine.simons.ca
État de Choc Chocolate Bar
État de Choc’s award-winning “Ephémère” chocolate bar is the perfect sweet treat for picky foodies.etatdechoc.com
Andrea Wong Squeeze Wallets
Handmade in Vancouver, this mini leather wallet puts a retro-chic spin on the classic coin purse or card case.oneofafew.com
Purdys Happy Galentine's Gift Box
You can’t go wrong with chocolate, and this gift box can be shipped directly to valentines far and near.purdys.com
Rocky Mountain Soap Company Obsessed with Lavender Gift Set
This made-in-Canada box set includes a bar soap, a mini body butter and a hand cream—all lavender-scented for a relaxing, spa-like experience.rockymountainsoap.com
Torrid Lace Trim Sleep Cami
Set the mood for romance with this flirty sleep cami. There’s even an off-the-shoulder tunic and shorts available in the same pattern.torrid.com
Love & Lore Organic Poplin BF Shirt
This striped shirt dress made from organic cotton offers a fresh and comfortable alternative to sweats.indigo.ca
Duer Performance Merino Toque
This unisex toque is also available in black and charcoal gray, but there’s nothing like a brightly coloured hat to liven up the dreariest of winter days.duer.ca