This Is The Best Produce To Buy In September And What To Cook With It

September might be the best time of the year for fresh fruits and vegetables. Farmers’ markets, and even big-box grocery stores, seem to be overflowing with beautiful produce ripe for the picking. And if your eyes are bigger than your tummy, there are easy ways to preserve this month’s bounty so you can enjoy fresh flavours throughout the late fall and winter. Here’s what you should shop for (and make) this month.

Apples

You can get apples year-round in Canada, but they’re at their peak in the fall. If you’re feeling extra festive, head out to an orchard and pick your own.

Apple recipes

Artichokes

Fresh artichokes can be intimidating, but you’ll get a whole different flavour than the canned or jarred varieties.

Artichoke recipe

Beets

Beets keep well for months, which is why they’re usually associated with winter. They’re also hearty and sweet, but nevertheless, they’re yummy all throughout the year.

Beet recipes

Blueberries

We’re approaching the end of blueberry season, so pop as many in your mouth while you still can!

Blueberry recipes

Bok choy

Find local varieties of bok choy in store during the summer and into the fall.

Bok choy recipes

Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts have come a long way from being one of the most loathed vegetables at the supermarket. Eat them roasted or shredded and raw in a super healthy salad.

Brussels sprouts recipes

Cauliflower

This superstar veggie is incredibly versatile, which is probably why it’s so popular.

Cauliflower recipes

Celery

Along with being a veggie platter staple, celery provides depth of flavour to soups and stews — it’s also essential to garnish a late-summer Caesar.

Celery recipes

Corn

Sweet cobs of corn, doused in butter and salt, are one of summer’s greatest gifts. Enjoy the good stuff before the frost sets in.

Corn recipes

Eggplant

Eggplants are at their peak right now, so while you can enjoy them year-round, you’ll want to plan a few eggplant-filled meals now.

Eggplant recipes

Field cucumber

Greenhouse-grown cucumbers are available year-round, but you’ll find cukes grown outside, which are typically wider, only until October.

Cucumber recipes

Field tomatoes

Nothing beats the flavour of sun-ripened, field tomatoes — the greenhouse varieties don’t even come close. Eat them raw, or preserve them to enjoy throughout the winter.

Garlic

Garlic can be stored year-round, but it’s harvested from July to October, so celebrate the season with dishes that pack some serious bite.

Garlic recipes

Grapes

If you want to buy locally grown grapes, you should shop for them in September (and perhaps try some Canadian-made wine while you’re at it).

Grape recipes

Leeks

Leeks provide so much flavour to savoury dishes. Just be sure to wash them well and don’t eat them raw (they just don’t taste that good before they’re cooked).

Leek recipes

Nectarines

Nectarines and peaches can be used interchangeably, but there are a few difference between these popular stone fruits — namely, peaches have fuzzy skin, while nectarines are smooth (and sweeter!).

Nectarine recipes

Peaches

Peach season its reaching its grand finale, so enjoy this limited-time fruit while you still can!

Peach recipes

Plums

Plums make the perfect snack as-is, but they’re even more delicious when baked, roasted or turned into jam.

Plum recipes

Raspberries

Prolong summer by buying pints of raspberries. Eat them plain, stir them into yogurt, or better yet, bake with them.

Raspberry recipes

Watermelon

Watermelon is a quintessential summer fruit, but you can still enjoy melon into September.

Watermelon recipes

Summer squash (including zucchini)

Summer squash (immature squash that has soft, edible skin), which includes both green and yellow zucchini, is what you want for dinner in September. It’s the ideal way to slowly ease your way into heartier fall cooking.

Zucchini recipes

How to make zucchini fritters