This Is The Best Produce To Buy In September And What To Cook With It

September might be the best time of the year for fresh fruits and vegetables. Farmers’ markets, and even big-box grocery stores, seem to be overflowing with beautiful produce ripe for the picking. And if your eyes are bigger than your tummy, there are easy ways to preserve this month’s bounty so you can enjoy fresh flavours throughout the late fall and winter. Here’s what you should shop for (and make) this month.
Apples
You can get apples year-round in Canada, but they’re at their peak in the fall. If you’re feeling extra festive, head out to an orchard and pick your own.
Apple recipes
Artichokes
Fresh artichokes can be intimidating, but you’ll get a whole different flavour than the canned or jarred varieties.
Artichoke recipe
Beets
Beets keep well for months, which is why they’re usually associated with winter. They’re also hearty and sweet, but nevertheless, they’re yummy all throughout the year.
Beet recipes
Blueberries
We’re approaching the end of blueberry season, so pop as many in your mouth while you still can!
Blueberry recipes
Bok choy
Find local varieties of bok choy in store during the summer and into the fall.
Bok choy recipes
- Celeriac ramen in mushroom-miso broth
- Chicken and bok choy with crunchy shallots
- Sesame green beans and bok choy
Brussels sprouts
Brussels sprouts have come a long way from being one of the most loathed vegetables at the supermarket. Eat them roasted or shredded and raw in a super healthy salad.
Brussels sprouts recipes
- Maple Brussels sprouts
- Baked salmon with acorn squash and Brussels sprouts
- Kale salad with cranberries and Brussels sprouts
Cauliflower
This superstar veggie is incredibly versatile, which is probably why it’s so popular.
Cauliflower recipes
Celery
Along with being a veggie platter staple, celery provides depth of flavour to soups and stews — it’s also essential to garnish a late-summer Caesar.
Celery recipes
Corn
Sweet cobs of corn, doused in butter and salt, are one of summer’s greatest gifts. Enjoy the good stuff before the frost sets in.
Corn recipes
Eggplant
Eggplants are at their peak right now, so while you can enjoy them year-round, you’ll want to plan a few eggplant-filled meals now.
Eggplant recipes
Field cucumber
Greenhouse-grown cucumbers are available year-round, but you’ll find cukes grown outside, which are typically wider, only until October.
Cucumber recipes
Field tomatoes
Nothing beats the flavour of sun-ripened, field tomatoes — the greenhouse varieties don’t even come close. Eat them raw, or preserve them to enjoy throughout the winter.
Garlic
Garlic can be stored year-round, but it’s harvested from July to October, so celebrate the season with dishes that pack some serious bite.
Garlic recipes
Grapes
If you want to buy locally grown grapes, you should shop for them in September (and perhaps try some Canadian-made wine while you’re at it).
Grape recipes
Leeks
Leeks provide so much flavour to savoury dishes. Just be sure to wash them well and don’t eat them raw (they just don’t taste that good before they’re cooked).
Leek recipes
Nectarines
Nectarines and peaches can be used interchangeably, but there are a few difference between these popular stone fruits — namely, peaches have fuzzy skin, while nectarines are smooth (and sweeter!).
Nectarine recipes
Peaches
Peach season its reaching its grand finale, so enjoy this limited-time fruit while you still can!
Peach recipes
Plums
Plums make the perfect snack as-is, but they’re even more delicious when baked, roasted or turned into jam.
Plum recipes
Raspberries
Prolong summer by buying pints of raspberries. Eat them plain, stir them into yogurt, or better yet, bake with them.
Raspberry recipes
Watermelon
Watermelon is a quintessential summer fruit, but you can still enjoy melon into September.
Watermelon recipes
- Watermelon sangria
- Cucumber watermelon salad
- Lime-chili salted watermelon
Summer squash (including zucchini)
Summer squash (immature squash that has soft, edible skin), which includes both green and yellow zucchini, is what you want for dinner in September. It’s the ideal way to slowly ease your way into heartier fall cooking.